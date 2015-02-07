FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's Poroshenko asks for military help from allies
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko asks for military help from allies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said the crisis in his country would remain unresolved unless it received political, economic and military support from allies in Europe and beyond.

In an emotional plea at a security conference in Munich, Poroshenko held up the red passports of Russian soldiers he said had been found on Ukrainian territory, calling them the “best evidence” for the presence of foreign troops in his country.

“The Ukrainian question will remain unsolved as long as ... the people and politicians in Europe and the whole world don’t provide solid practical support for Ukrainians’ independence - politically, economically but also militarily,” Poroshenko said.

“We are an independent nation and we have a right to defend our people,” he added. “Over the course of the offensive we have proved to be responsible and we will not use the defensive equipment for attack.” (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.