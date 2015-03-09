FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Poroshenko says rebels have withdrawn significant amount of heavy weapons
March 9, 2015

Ukraine's Poroshenko says rebels have withdrawn significant amount of heavy weapons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Monday pro-Russian rebels had withdrawn a significant amount of weaponry from the front-lines in eastern Ukraine in accordance with a three-week-old ceasefire deal.

“There is a ceasefire, or there isn‘t. It depends on how you look at it. You can say that we managed to halt the offensive drive off the aggressor. Ukraine has withdrawn the lion’s share of its rocket and heavy artillery systems. The Russian-backed fighters have also withdrawn a significant amount,” Poroshenko said in a televised interview.

. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Ralph Boulton)

