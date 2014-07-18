FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Poroshenko talks to Merkel, Cameron airline investigation
#Market News
July 18, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko talks to Merkel, Cameron airline investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko informed German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday about the international team investigating the circumstances of Malaysian airliner tragedy, his press service said.

“The president stressed that the black boxes from the aircraft should remain with international experts and not be passed to a third country by terrorists,” his press service said in a statement.

“He invited German and British experts to get involved in the work.” (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

