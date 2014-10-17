FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian president says "not very optimistic" about crisis
October 17, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian president says "not very optimistic" about crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told Austria’s chancellor on Friday he was not hopeful about the Ukraine crisis following talks earlier in the day with Russian and European leaders.

“Unfortunately, I am not very optimistic,” Poroshenko said at the start of a meeting with Chancellor Werner Faymann that was witnessed by a Reuters reporter.

Earlier, Poroshenko met Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of Germany, France, Britain, Italy and the European Union in talks aimed at strengthening a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and ending a row over frozen Russian gas imports. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by James Mackenzie)

