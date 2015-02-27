FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Poroshenko sees "threat from the east" despite truce
#Energy
February 27, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko sees "threat from the east" despite truce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - President Petro Poroshenko said on Friday a “military threat from the east” would remain even if a peace deal holds between government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

“Even under the most optimistic scenario ... the military threat from the east would unfortunately remain,” he said, referring indirectly to Russia in a televised speech at the National Defence University.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage

