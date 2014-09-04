FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian president says cautiously optimistic about Minsk meeting
September 4, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian president says cautiously optimistic about Minsk meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he was cautiously optimistic about a meeting on Friday aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Poroshenko has said he would order a ceasefire on Friday, provided a planned meeting in Minsk of envoys from Ukraine, Russia and Europe’s OSCE security watchdog went ahead.

Speaking at a news conference at a NATO summit, Poroshenko voiced “careful optimism” about the meeting.

NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said the world “must respond determinedly if Russia were to intervene further in Ukraine -- respond through deeper, broader, tougher economic sanctions that would definitely hurt the Russian economy and isolate Russia further.” (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

