Those linked to plane disaster have no role in peace talks-Ukrainian leader
July 19, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Those linked to plane disaster have no role in peace talks-Ukrainian leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told his Polish counterpart on Saturday that those connected to the downing of a Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine should not be involved in talks on resolving the conflict there.

In a statement on the presidential website, Poroshenko was quoted as telling Bronislaw Komorowsky: “Those who are connected to the terrorist attack cannot be party to the negotiations. Their crime should be investigated in international courts.”

“Moreover, the president said, virtually all of them are Russian citizens and cannot have a conversation about the future of Ukraine,” the statement said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

