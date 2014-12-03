No radioactivity detected in Ukraine after nuclear event - French agency

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - French public nuclear safety institute IRSN said on Wednesday it had not detected any unusual radioactivity in Ukraine and that the incident at a nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya posed no danger for populations or the environment.

“We have two sensors installed on the roof of the French embassy in Kiev, and the embassy has not signaled anything unusual,” Michel Chouha, the IRSN’s special representative for Central and Eastern Europe told Reuters.

“If there was an accident, we would know,” he said. (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Mark John)