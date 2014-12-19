Ukraine allows firms to import electricity due to power crisis - PM Yatseniuk

KIEV, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government, mired in a power crisis due to a shortage of thermal coal, will allow all companies to import electricity from abroad, Prime Minister Arseniy Yatseniuk said on Friday.

“The reasons are ... blocked deliveries of coal purchased in Russia and blocked supplies of coal that belong to Ukraine, but are now in the territory temporarily controlled by Russian terrorists,” Yatseniuk said a televised statement.