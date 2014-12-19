FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine allows firms to import electricity due to power crisis - PM Yatseniuk
December 19, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine allows firms to import electricity due to power crisis - PM Yatseniuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government, mired in a power crisis due to a shortage of thermal coal, will allow all companies to import electricity from abroad, Prime Minister Arseniy Yatseniuk said on Friday.

“The reasons are ... blocked deliveries of coal purchased in Russia and blocked supplies of coal that belong to Ukraine, but are now in the territory temporarily controlled by Russian terrorists,” Yatseniuk said a televised statement.

Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, editing by David Evans

