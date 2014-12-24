FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine temporarily cuts off power supplies to Crimea
December 24, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine temporarily cuts off power supplies to Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine temporarily cut off power supplies to Crimea on Wednesday after the Russian-controlled peninsula failed to curb consumption as required due to a power crisis, the Ukrainian energy ministry said.

“Today electricity supplies to Crimea were shut off ... just as would be done to any region of Ukraine,” a ministry representative told Reuters by phone. “Supplies will be restored as soon as they implement the set consumption regime.”

Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn subsequently told a government meeting supplies had resumed to Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in March, but still depends on Ukraine for power supplies. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Katya Golubkova)

