FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin says discussed ending violence in Ukraine with Poroshenko
Sections
Featured
Rescuers desperately look for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers desperately look for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Putin says discussed ending violence in Ukraine with Poroshenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he and Ukraine’s Petro Poroshenko had discussed the need for an end to bloodshed in Ukraine, but it was up to Kiev to work out conditions for a ceasefire with separatist rebels.

Putin also said the two presidents agreed to talks on gas supplies between Moscow and Kiev. The two countries are at loggerheads over the conflict in Ukraine, Kiev’s relations with the European Union, and trade and energy issues.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.