Ukraine 2014 inflation rises to 24.9 pct, highest in 14 years
January 6, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine 2014 inflation rises to 24.9 pct, highest in 14 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian consumer price inflation reached 24.9 percent in 2014, the highest level in 14 years, the State Statistics Service said on Tuesday.

The consumer price index was at 0.5 percent in 2013.

The last time inflation in the ex-Soviet republic was at such a level was in 2000 when it soared to 25.8 percent in a year when Ukraine absorbed the effect of a global crisis.

Month-on-month, inflation rose to 3.0 percent in December 2014 compared with 1.9 percent in November. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

