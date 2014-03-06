Russian cbank puts subsidiary of Ukraine's Privatbank in temporary administration

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Thursday it was putting the Moscow subsidiary of Ukraine’s Privatbank into temporary administration, but that it would not revoke the bank’s licence.

The central bank said in a statement the decision to appoint an interim administration for Moskomprivatbank was effective immediately.

“The role of the temporary administration is to oversee the lending institution and to control the disposal of its property,” the bank said in a statement.