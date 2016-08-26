FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ukraine's Privatbank to boost capital by $100 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 26, 2016 / 4:11 PM / a year ago

Ukraine's Privatbank to boost capital by $100 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's largest bank, Privatbank, will increase its capital by 2.58 billion hryvnias ($101 million) from 21.26 billion hryvnias, its press service said in a statement following a shareholder meeting on Friday.

Reforming the banking sector, including by recapitalising Privatbank and other large lenders and reducing their lending to shareholders, was one of the tasks mandated by a $17.5 billion International Monetary Fund bailout programme that has faced repeated delays.

Privatbank said its latest capital increase would be done by increasing the nominal value of shares by 34.03 hryvnias to 314.03 hryvnias per share.

The lender's main shareholders are billionaires Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Bogolyubov, who own 49.98 percent and 41.58 percent respectively.

Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov, Ukraine's second and third richest men, will invest previous years' profit into the share capital and this will not affect the number or distribution of shares, Privatbank said.

Last year the central bank said 11 of Ukraine's 20 biggest lenders would need additional capital over the next three years, based on the results of balance sheet stress tests.

$1 = 25.4600 hryvnias Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.