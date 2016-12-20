KIEV Dec 20 Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday passed a bill giving full state guarantees to individual depositors in the country's largest lender, PrivatBank, a move aimed at preventing deposits fleeing the nationalised lender.

Currently only deposits in the state-owned Oschadbank are fully covered by guarantees. In the case of other, private lenders, the State Guarantee Fund compensates depositors only up to a value of 200,000 hryvnias ($7,690) if they go bankrupt.

Ukraine declared PrivatBank insolvent on Monday and said bringing it under state ownership was the only way to protect the money of more than 20 million Ukrainian clients and stave off threats to the financial system.. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams and Gareth Jones)