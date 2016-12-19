FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine president reassures depositors over PrivatBank nationalisation
December 19, 2016 / 8:53 AM / 8 months ago

Ukraine president reassures depositors over PrivatBank nationalisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko reassured depositors at PrivatBank on Monday that their money was safe and that he had submitted a draft amendment to parliament aimed at giving additional guarantees to depositors.

Poroshenko was speaking after Ukrainian authorities announced that they would take PrivatBank, the country's largest lender, under state control. [nL5N1EE130

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said in a separate statement that Ukraine's parliament must pass the 2017 budget this week.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
