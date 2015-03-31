Ukraine government to list state-owned assets for privatisation - economy minister

KIEV, March 31 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian government will consider a list of state-owned assets for privatisation at a cabinet meeting later on Tuesday, Economy Minister Aivaras Abromavicius said at a briefing.

Abromavicius implied chemical business Odessa Port Plant, which produces ammonia and urea, and power generator Tsentrenergo would be on the list.

They “are not strategic. And of course it is these types of businesses that we must put up for sale, particularly as there is serious demand for them from investors,” he said.