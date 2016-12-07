FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 9 months ago

Ukraine PM says Odessa fertiliser plant sale has failed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Prime Minister blamed the State Property Fund for the failure of a second attempt to sell a state-owned fertiliser plant in Odessa, seen as a test of a Western-backed push for privatisation and reform.

"The auction for the privatisation of OPZ has shown that the institution (the State Property Fund) is not capable of carrying out effective privatisation," Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said in a government meeting.

The Odessa Portside Plant was meant to be the centerpiece of the privatisation drive, but an initial attempt in July did not attract a single buyer partly due to a starting price above $500 million. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice. Editing by Jane Merriman)

