KIEV, July 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine has not received a single bid for the July 26 privatisation of Odessa Portside Plant as potential investors were put off by a high reserve price and other factors, the Ukrainian State Property Fund said in a statement on Monday.

"Due to the absence of bids, the State Property Fund must recognise the tender as void," it said. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by David Clarke)