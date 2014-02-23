FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine order given to detain ex-incomes minister, ex-prosecutor general
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine order given to detain ex-incomes minister, ex-prosecutor general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 23 (Reuters) - An order has been given to arrest Ukraine’s former incomes minister Oleksander Klimenko and former prosecutor-general Viktor Pshonka, parliament was told on Sunday.

Oleh Makhnytsky, acting prosecutor general, said: “An investigation has been opened and an investigating-operational group is working for the detention of these people to bring them to trial.”

Ukraine’s new acting interior minister, Arsen Avakov, also told parliament that police were working with state security and the prosecutor’s office to investigate “grave crimes against the Ukrainian people, including those by former state leaders.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.