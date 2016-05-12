FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine appoints Poroshenko ally with no legal experience as top prosecutor
May 12, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

Ukraine appoints Poroshenko ally with no legal experience as top prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, May 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian lawmakers on Thursday appointed a close ally of President Petro Poroshenko with no legal background to become the new general prosecutor, a position seen by the West as crucial for Ukraine to tackle entrenched corruption.

To shouts of “shame” from some lawmakers, Poroshenko told parliament that his ally Yuriy Lutsenko, a former interior minister and head of Poroshenko’s parliamentary faction, would build public trust in the prosecution service. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams)

