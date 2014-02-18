Protesters' headquarters in Kiev square on fire - local television

KIEV, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The building used by anti-government protesters in Kiev’s Independence Square as their headquarters was on fire, local television showed.

Live footage from the square showed several floors of the 9-floor Trade Union building were on fire with flames and smoke coming out of the windows.

Leaders of the protesters called other demonstrators from the stage in the square to find groundsheets to save people who might need to escape from the building. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Diane Craft)