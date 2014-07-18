FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin calls for a ceasefire by opposing sides in east Ukraine
July 18, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Putin calls for a ceasefire by opposing sides in east Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Friday for a ceasefire by pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces fighting in eastern Ukraine to allow for negotiations.

“Direct talks between the opposing sides must be established as soon as possible. All sides in the conflict must swiftly halt fighting and begin peace negotiations,” Putin said at a meeting with Russian Orthodox Church leaders.

“It is with great concern and sadness that we are watching what is happening in eastern Ukraine. It’s awful, it’s a tragedy.” (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by Thomas Grove)

