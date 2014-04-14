FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin is concerned about Ukraine situation-Kremlin
April 14, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Putin is concerned about Ukraine situation-Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is watching the situation in Ukraine with great concern, his spokesman said on Monday.

Asked about a call by pro-Russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine for Putin to help defend them against government forces , Dmitry Peskov said:

“Unfortunately, there’s a great many such appeals coming from the Eastern Ukrainian regions addressed directly to Putin to intervene in this or that form,” he said. “The president is watching the developments in Eastern Ukraine with great concern.” (Reporting By Daria Korsunskaya, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Christian Lowe)

