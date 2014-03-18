FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin condemns Ukraine's new authorities, says opened way for "neo-Nazis"
March 18, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Putin condemns Ukraine's new authorities, says opened way for "neo-Nazis"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the “so-called” authorities in Ukraine on Tuesday, saying they had stolen power in a coup and had opened the way for “extremists” who would stop at nothing to determine the future of Ukraine.

“Those who were behind recent events, they were ... preparing a coup d‘etat, another one. They were planning to seize power, stopping at nothing. Terror, murder, pogroms were used,” he told a joint session of parliament, calling them “nationalists, neo-Nazis, Russophobes and anti-Semites”.

“It is primarily they how are deciding how Ukraine lives today. The so-called Ukrainian authorities introduced a scandalous law on the revision of the language policy, which directly violated the rights of the national minorities.”

