FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Putin tells U.N. chief that Crimean vote entirely legal
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Putin tells U.N. chief that Crimean vote entirely legal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday rejected Western accusations that a referendum on whether Ukraine’s Crimea region should join Russia would be illegal, making clear the vote would go ahead as planned on Sunday.

In a telephone conversation with U.N. Secretary Ban Ki-moon, Putin “underscored that the decision to conduct (the referendum) fully corresponds to the norms of international law and the U.N. Charter”, the Kremlin said.

The pro-Russian politicians who took control of Crimea after the ouster of Ukraine’s president late last month have expressed confidence that a large majority of people in the region would vote to secede from Ukraine and join Russia.

Ban told reporters at the United Nations that he and Putin had “discussed the need to work towards a durable and fair political solution” in Ukraine, and that they had agreed to stay in touch.

“The situation and emotions have been hardened over the forthcoming referendum in Crimea,” Ban said.

“What I am concerned (about) is that there should be no such hasty measures and decisions which may impact the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine. That has been my consistent message in accordance with the charter provisions.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.