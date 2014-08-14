Putin says Russia should aim to sell energy in roubles

YALTA, Crimea, Aug 14 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia should aim to sell its oil and gas for roubles globally because the dollar monopoly in energy trade was damaging Russia’s economy.

“We should act carefully. At the moment we are trying to agree with some countries to trade in national currencies,” Putin said during a visit to the Crimea region, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine earlier this year. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Christian Lowe)