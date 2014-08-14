FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russia should aim to sell energy in roubles
August 14, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Putin says Russia should aim to sell energy in roubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YALTA, Crimea, Aug 14 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia should aim to sell its oil and gas for roubles globally because the dollar monopoly in energy trade was damaging Russia’s economy.

“We should act carefully. At the moment we are trying to agree with some countries to trade in national currencies,” Putin said during a visit to the Crimea region, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine earlier this year. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

