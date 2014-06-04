FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Putin says expects France to honour warships contract
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 4, 2014 / 7:11 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Putin says expects France to honour warships contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, quotes)

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - Russia expects France to honour a contract to sell it two Mistral helicopter carriers, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday in an interview with French media, also raising the prospect of other deals.

France is under pressure from allies such as Washington and Warsaw to reconsider the contract, which is worth over 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) and was agreed before the crisis over Ukraine began.

If France decided against selling the ships, Russia expected its money back, Putin said in an interview with TF1 television and Europe 1 radio ahead of a trip to France for D-Day commemorations.

“We expect our French partners to fulfil their contractual obligations, and if everything goes as we agreed, we will not rule out the possibility of further orders - and not necessarily in naval shipbuilding,” Putin said, according to an English transcript of the interview provided by the Kremlin.

He added that Russia would like to strengthen ties in aviation, shipbuilding and other areas.

Putin also gave no ground over Russia’s annexation of Crimea, and said Moscow was not seeking to destabilise the country.

He accused the United States and the European Union of causing the crisis when, in his words, they “supported the anti-constitutional armed coup.”

Putin said it was up to U.S. President Barack Obama, who will also attend the 70th anniversary commemeration of the World War Two seaborne invasion in northern France, whether they met there. Putin also did not rule out meeting Ukrainian President-elect Petro Poroshenko.

“There will be other guests, and I‘m not going to avoid any of them. I will talk with all of them,” Putin said. ($1 = 0.7341 Euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus and Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.