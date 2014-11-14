FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says sanctions run counter to international law
November 14, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Putin says sanctions run counter to international law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday economic sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine crisis ran counter to the principles of the G20 group of major and developing economies and were against international law.

Putin also told the state news agency TASS in an interview before a G20 summit in Australia that Russia’s reserves were large enough to cope with any new crisis.

Putin said he did not rule out that Russia’s top oil company Rosneft would receive money from the National Welfare Fund but said that a full analysis of the company’s needs was necessary. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

