Putin says Ukraine "radicals" could disrupt gas flows to Europe

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 24 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he was concerned about threats by “radicals” in Ukraine to interrupt Russian natural gas supplies to Europe.

Europe is heavily dependent on gas supplies from Russia that are delivered via pipelines that pass through Ukraine. Relations between Kiev and Moscow have deteriorated since the overthrow of Ukraine’s pro-Moscow president and Russia’s annexation of the Crimea region from Ukraine. (Reporting By Denis Pinchuk, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Lidia Kelly)