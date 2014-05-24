FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin says Ukraine "radicals" could disrupt gas flows to Europe
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 24, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Putin says Ukraine "radicals" could disrupt gas flows to Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 24 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he was concerned about threats by “radicals” in Ukraine to interrupt Russian natural gas supplies to Europe.

Europe is heavily dependent on gas supplies from Russia that are delivered via pipelines that pass through Ukraine. Relations between Kiev and Moscow have deteriorated since the overthrow of Ukraine’s pro-Moscow president and Russia’s annexation of the Crimea region from Ukraine. (Reporting By Denis Pinchuk, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.