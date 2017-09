BUDAPEST, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he hoped the Ukranian government would not prevent its forces who are encircled in the eastern town of Debaltseve from giving up their weapons.

Speaking on a visit to Hungary, Putin also said he hoped pro-Moscow rebels would give the government forces safe passage out. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Angus MacSwan)