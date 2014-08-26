FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 26, 2014

Russia's Putin says military escalation won't solve Ukraine crisis

MINSK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday the crisis in Ukraine could not be solved by a further military escalation or without dialogue with representatives of the country’s Russian-speaking eastern regions.

He also said the Russian economy could suffer a loss of some 100 billion roubles (2.77 billion US dollar) if European goods reach the Russian market via Ukraine after Kiev signed a trade pact with European Union.

He said that Moscow would retaliate with trade measures if that were to happen. He said that Belarus and Kazakhstan, Moscow’s partners in a customs union, would also be affected. (1 US dollar = 36.0675 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Christian Lowe)

