FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin: Russia can't stand aside if people being shot at in Ukraine -agencies
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 31, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

Putin: Russia can't stand aside if people being shot at in Ukraine -agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Moscow could not stand aside when people were being shot at in Ukraine, he told Russia’s state TV Channel 1 in an interview.

“It must be borne in mind that Russia cannot stand aside when people are being shot at almost at point blank,” he was quoted as saying by ITAR TASS news agency.

Asked if it was possible to predict the end of the crisis in Ukraine, RIA news agency quoted Putin as saying: “No. It largely depends on the political will of current Ukrainian authorities.”

The West accuses Moscow of supporting pro-Russian separatists who are fighting Ukrainian government forces in eastern Ukraine. Russia denied accusations.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.