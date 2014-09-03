Putin says views "very close" with Poroshenko on how to resolve Ukraine conflict

ULAN BATOR, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday his views and those of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko were “very close” on finding a political solution to a conflict in eastern Ukraine and an accord between Kiev and the rebels could be reached by Friday.

“Our views on the way to resolve the conflict, as it seemed to me, are very close,” Putin told reporters in the Mongolia capital of Ulan Bator, confirming he had spoken to Poroshenko earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by Elizabeth Piper)