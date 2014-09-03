FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin says views "very close" with Poroshenko on how to resolve Ukraine conflict
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Putin says views "very close" with Poroshenko on how to resolve Ukraine conflict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ULAN BATOR, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday his views and those of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko were “very close” on finding a political solution to a conflict in eastern Ukraine and an accord between Kiev and the rebels could be reached by Friday.

“Our views on the way to resolve the conflict, as it seemed to me, are very close,” Putin told reporters in the Mongolia capital of Ulan Bator, confirming he had spoken to Poroshenko earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.