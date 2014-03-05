Putin says hopes political tension won't hurt economic ties

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, March 5 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he did not want political tension to detract from economic cooperation with Russia’s “traditional partners”.

“We are seeing known political tension, it should not affect our current economic cooperation,” Putin told cabinet members.

“It’s not necessary to add to the difficult situation, we need to cooperate with all our traditional partners - while providing for our own interests, of course. It is not necessary to whip things up,” he said.