MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Western sanctions against Russia violated the principles of the World Trade Organization and the main way to combat them was to develop the domestic market.

At a meeting with senior officials, Putin said to achieve this, it was necessary to create a competitive environment for business financing, including creating more accessible loans. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Thomas Grove)