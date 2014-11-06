FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin discusses "deterioration" in east Ukraine with security chiefs
November 6, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

Putin discusses "deterioration" in east Ukraine with security chiefs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the “deterioration of the situation” in eastern Ukraine with security chiefs on Thursday, Russian news agencies quoted his spokesman as saying.

They did not they say what decisions, if any, had been reached over the conflict between government forces and pro-Russian separatists following what Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called “repeated violations of the ceasefire by Ukraine’s armed forces.”

Ukrainian forces have denied allegations by the separatists that they have launched a new offensive in eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

