Russia's Putin hopes for new deal on ceasefire in east Ukraine

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with French President Francois Hollande on Saturday that he hoped a new agreement on implementing a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine would be reached soon.

A ceasefire has been in place since Sept. 5 in eastern Ukraine but it has been violated frequently. Putin told reporters that Russia, which annexed the Crimea peninsula in March, supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Timothy Heritage)