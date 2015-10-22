FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says Kiev not fulfilling Ukraine peace deal
October 22, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin says Kiev not fulfilling Ukraine peace deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government is not fulfilling key points of the Minsk agreement, the international peace deal aimed at halting the fighting in eastern Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Speaking at a forum in the Russian city of Sochi, Putin said the Minsk agreement was the only way to achieve a peaceful settlement of the conflict in east Ukraine, between Kiev’s forces and pro-Moscow separatists. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)

