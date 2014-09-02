FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin comment on "taking Kiev in 2 weeks" was taken out of context - aide
September 2, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Putin comment on "taking Kiev in 2 weeks" was taken out of context - aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Reported comments by President Vladimir Putin that Russia could capture Kiev within two weeks were taken out of context, Itar-Tass news agency quoted a Kremlin foreign policy aide as saying on Tuesday.

“It was taken out of context and had a totally different meaning,” Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying.

Italy’s La Repubblica reported this week that Putin had told European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso: “If I want to, I can take Kiev in two weeks”. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

