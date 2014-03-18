FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says Crimea to have three equal languages
March 18, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Putin says Crimea to have three equal languages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Crimea would have three equal languages; Russian, Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar.

“It will be right if in Crimea, and I know that Crimeans are supporting this, there will be three equal languages: Russian, Ukrainian and Crimea Tatar,” he told a joint session of parliament.

“In the hearts and minds of people, Crimea has always been and remains an inseparable part of Russia. This commitment, based on truth and justice, was firm, was passed from generation to generation.”

