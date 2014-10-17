Putin to hold more talks with Ukraine, EU leaders on Friday - RIA news agency

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold more talks on Friday with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande, RIA news agency reported on Friday.

The agency, citing the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, said that the four had agreed to meet after the Europe-Asia summit held in Milan.

“It was agreed that a few hours after the ASEM summit ends, discussion on Ukraine will continue (between the four),” the agency quoted Peskov as saying. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)