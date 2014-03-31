FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin tells Merkel interests of Ukraine regions must be protected
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

Putin tells Merkel interests of Ukraine regions must be protected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Ukraine and the opportunities for international efforts to help “restore stability” in the ex-Soviet republic during a telephone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.

Putin told Merkel that Ukraine needs to enact constitutional reforms ensuring the interests of all its regions are respected, and called for measures to end what he called a “blockade” of Moldova’s breakaway, pro-Russian Transdniestria region, a Kremlin statement said. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.