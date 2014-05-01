FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Ukrainian army must quit south-east - Kremlin
May 1, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Putin says Ukrainian army must quit south-east - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 1 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday that the withdrawal of Ukrainian military units from the south-east of the country, ending violence and launching a national dialogue are key issues, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin also said that Merkel, in a call it said she initiated, asked Putin to help free European military observers who are being held by pro-Russian militia in Ukraine. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

