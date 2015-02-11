FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin to take part in Ukraine talks in Minsk
February 11, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Putin to take part in Ukraine talks in Minsk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in talks on the Ukraine crisis in Minsk on Wednesday, the Kremlin’s press service said.

“Russian President V. V. Putin is today leaving for a visit to Minsk, where he will take part in talks in the ‘Normandy format’,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Normandy format refers to a meeting of the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

