FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin says still differences on Ukraine after talking to Obama
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 4 years ago

Putin says still differences on Ukraine after talking to Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were still differences with the United States in their approaches and assessments of the Ukraine crisis after speaking to U.S. President Barack Obama on the phone, the Kremlin reported.

In a statement on Friday, Putin said Kiev’s new authorities, which came to power in an anti-constitutional coup, had imposed “absolutely illegitimate decisions on the eastern, southeastern and Crimea regions”.

“Russia cannot ignore calls for help in this matter and it acts accordingly, in full compliance with the international law,” Putin said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.