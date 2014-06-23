Putin, Obama discuss Ukrainian president's peace plan by phone

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed proposals for peace in Ukraine with U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday, the Kremlin said in a statement, after Ukraine’s leader announced a ceasefire in military operations in the east.

“They discussed ... the implementation of the peace plan proposed by (Ukrainian) President Petro Poroshenko,” the Kremlin said. “Putin stressed that priority must be given to halting military operations and to the start of direct negotiations between the opposing sides.” (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Mark Heinrich)