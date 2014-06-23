FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin, Obama discuss Ukrainian president's peace plan by phone
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

Putin, Obama discuss Ukrainian president's peace plan by phone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed proposals for peace in Ukraine with U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday, the Kremlin said in a statement, after Ukraine’s leader announced a ceasefire in military operations in the east.

“They discussed ... the implementation of the peace plan proposed by (Ukrainian) President Petro Poroshenko,” the Kremlin said. “Putin stressed that priority must be given to halting military operations and to the start of direct negotiations between the opposing sides.” (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.