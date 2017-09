MINSK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A face-to-face meeting between Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Petro Poroshenko, at loggerheads over the crisis in Ukraine, has started in Minsk, the Ukrainian presidential administration said on Tuesday in a Twitter post.

A Kremlin spokesman confirmed the bilateral meeting had started. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Christian Lowe)