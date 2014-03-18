FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

Putin to crowd in Red Square: Crimea returns to "home port"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told a crowd under the Kremlin’s walls on Red Square on Tuesday that the Ukrainian region of Crimea was finally returning home.

“Crimea and Sevastopol are returning to ... their home shores, to their home port, to Russia!” he told a crowd chanting “Russia!” and “Putin!” after he signed a treaty on making the Black Sea peninsula part of Russia.

Sevastopol, in Crimea, is home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Putin concluded his speech on Red Square by shouting “Glory to Russia”.

