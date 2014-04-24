FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin says sanctions hurt Russian economy, but not critically
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

Putin says sanctions hurt Russian economy, but not critically

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, April 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that sanctions were hurting the Russian economy but that the damage was not critical.

“Overall they are causing (damage), because (credit) ratings are being reviewed, loans could become more expensive and so forth. But this is of no critical character,” Putin said of sanctions imposed over Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Putin also condemned the use of sanctions as an instrument of interstate policy on Thursday, saying they damage all concerned and reflect badly on those who impose them.

“Overall they are harmful for everyone, they destroy the global economy (and) are dishonourable on the part of those who use those types of tools,” Putin said. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Lidia Kelly, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.